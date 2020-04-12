Left Menu
MP: 80-year-old asthmatic patient died of coronavirus in Bhopal, city death toll now 2

The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Sunday informed that an 80-year-old asthmatic patient who died before being brought to the hospital was tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Sunday informed that an 80-year-old asthmatic patient who died before being brought to the hospital was tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Bhopal. Following the incident, the administration has traced deceased's contact and travel history.

The state health department also informed that the total deaths due to coronavirus stands at two in Bhopal. It also informed that three fresh cases of COVID-19 positive including the person who died in the morning, were found today in the city, taking the tally to 134.

Also, the total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 532, including 36 deaths so far. The tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases has increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

