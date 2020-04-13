Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump: It's my decision when to reopen U.S. economy

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:04 IST
Trump: It's my decision when to reopen U.S. economy

President Donald Trump said on Monday it was his decision when to reopen the U.S. economy, not that of state governors, but legal experts disagree and governors are going their own way. Trump last month extended federal "stay at home" guidelines through April and has made clear he wanted the economy to reopen as soon as possible after the coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 22,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

However, he also has said he would listen to U.S. health experts and others in making any recommendations. "It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Republican president accused news media of incorrectly saying it was the governors' decision. However, legal analysts say a U.S. president has quite limited power to order citizens back to their places of employment, or cities to reopen government buildings, transportation, or local businesses.

While federal health officials have issued anti-coronavirus guidelines including social distancing and wearing face coverings, Washington has not issued nationwide recommendations on school closings or shuttering public services and businesses, leaving individual states to make those determinations. A number of states have extended their stay-at-home and social distancing orders beyond May 1, with Virginia's governor targeting June 10.

"All these executive orders are state executive orders and so, therefore, it would be up to the state and the governor to undo a lot of that, said Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has been hardest hit by the new coronavirus, said Monday he would coordinate his response with governors of neighboring states.

"So, we'll listen to the experts, we'll follow the data but remember this is a delicate balance," he told reporters. Each governor needs to make the best decision for their state and help people tap federal government benefits, including unemployment insurance, Sununu said in an interview with CNN.

"It's a pandemic. It has no playbook," Sununu said. But there is the U.S. Constitution.

Under the 10th Amendment, state governments have power to police citizens and regulate public welfare. "This is Federalism 101," said Robert Chesney, a professor of national security law at the University of Texas. "The president can advocate to his heart’s content, but he can’t actually commandeer the state governments to make them change their policies. He has no such inherent authority, nor is there any federal statute that purports to give him such authority."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave

Nigerian police will immediately deploy additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intell...

RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statemen...

U.S. CDC reports 554,849 coronavirus cases, 21,942 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 554,849 cases of the new coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 21,942. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 525,704 and said 20,486 ...

Bulls reassign Paxson, fire Forman in shakeup; Boylen stays for now

The Chicago Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman on Monday, the same day they made official the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations. It was so clear that Arturas checked every box for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020