Odisha gets 4 more dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

Four new dedicated COVID-19 hospitals were set up in the state, increasing the number of hospitals, treating only coronavirus infected patients, to 17. "In a bid to strengthen state's fight against COVID-19, Odisha Government has created Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals/Care Centres, till today total 17 Exclusive Hospitals become operational in 16 different districts, with total 2790 bed capacity," Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Odisha Government, said during a press conference on Monday

"These hospitals have been set up in 16 districts that include Gajapti, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khorda, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore and Koraput" he added. A tripartite memorandum of understanding between District Magistrate of Nabarangpur, National Aluminium Company Limited(NALCO) and Christian Hospital have also been signed to set up a 200 bedded COVID-19 Hospital in Nabarangapur.According to Bagchi, in addition to COVID-19 hospitals, around 7000 temporary medical centres, with 1,62,659 bed capacity, have also been set up in 6798 Gram Panchayats across the state. (ANI)

