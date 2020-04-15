Left Menu
Development News Edition

One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: AFP

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST
One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: AFP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0830 GMT Wednesday. With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 COVID-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases. Spain, with 172,541 cases and 18,056 deaths, Italy (162,488 and 21,067), France (143,303 and 15,729) and Germany (127,584 and 3,254) are the only European countries with more than 100,000 infections.

Britain, with 93,873 cases and 12,107 deaths, is the country that currently has highest daily number of new cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two test positive for coronavirus in Dadar

Two senior citizens testedpositive for coronavirus in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday,a civic official saidA 75-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man testedpositive, he saidWith two new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases inDadar rose to 2...

Soccer-Austria says training can re-start, league to be responsible for tests

The Austrian government said on Wednesday that professional football teams could re-start training to prepare for the resumption of the season, which would be played without fans for the foreseeable future due to the novel coronavirus outbr...

Combating COVID-19 : Mime artist in Bhubaneswar creates awareness

A mime artist here spread awareness against coronavirus, urging people to maintain social distance and follow the rules of lockdown. Dressed in a grey suit and a red cap, the artist used his gesture and placard to convey the message. Safe ...

UK benefits claims slowing but still above normal -senior official

The rate of new benefits claims in Britain has slowed but is still above the normal level, a senior Department for Work and Pensions DWP official said on Wednesday, underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on jobs. Britain has rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020