106-year-old British woman beats COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:10 IST
A 106-year-old great-grandmother, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel coronavirus, was discharged from hospital to applause from nurses and health workers. Connie Titchen, from Birmingham, in central England, battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at City Hospital.

"I feel very lucky that I’ve fought off this virus," Titchen said. "I can’t wait to see my family." As Titchen was wheeled out, the hospital's masked health workers lined the ward to clap her out. Titchen told health staff she was looking forward to seeing her family and having a good meal.

"I am hungry," she said. Titchen was born in 1913 when George V, grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II, was on the throne. She was born before the Russian revolutions of 1917, lived through both world wars and has now survived COVID-19.

She was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterwards. But she battled the virus and won. Granddaughter Alex Jones, 40, said Titchen had always been physically active, though she does have a soft spot for McDonalds occasionally.

"She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonalds every now and then. I haven’t told her they are closed," said her granddaughter Alex Jones, 40. "I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again. She really is amazing and I know all the family can’t wait to see her. She has quite a few fans!"

Nurse Kelly Smith who looked after Titchen said: "It’s been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing and we’ve been doing our best to nurse her back to health."

"We were really pleased when she was given the all clear. It’s nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."

