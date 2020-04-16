Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe's scramble for face masks prompts longer term rethink

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:25 IST
Europe's scramble for face masks prompts longer term rethink
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As countries scramble for face masks to protect their healthcare workers from the coronavirus, German and U.S. manufacturers in Europe are seeing an opportunity more permanently to take on big Asian rivals and bring mask production closer to home.

Treating a single COVID-19 patient requires the daily use of about 15 so-called N95 masks, according to recommendations by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). With about 700,000 Europeans living with the infection, that translates into a daily need for about 10 million N95 masks, or more than 3.8 billion a year. Both the heavy-duty N95 respirator masks, also known as FFP2, and simpler surgical masks require a fine synthetic melt-blown fabric used as filters.

Germany's family-owned Innovatec GmbH & Co. KG is due in mid-June to boost production of the fabric while U.S. packaging group Berry Global and Germany's unlisted Sandler AG, plan to bring new European production lines for the filtering fabric on stream in August. Unlike many manufacturers that have stepped into medical equipment temporarily to meet unexpected soaring demand, Innovatec said it was looking at long term production, aiming to boost output of melt-blown polypropylene to enable additional production of 2 billion masks per year.

Due to Asia's dominance in the production of medical protective gear, masks have not been a focus for Innovatec. Only a few of the company's production lines can be quickly retooled from their would-be industrial use to make mask-grade material. "Now many are frantically looking for raw materials," said Daniel Krumme, Innovatec's managing director.

Krumme has repurposed two machines, ordered last year to make filter media for industrial clients, to produce mask components. Starting mid-June, they will create 2,000 tonnes in additional annual output capacity. Bavaria-based Sandler AG said it is investing in a production line to make meltblown for up to 800 million masks per year, though the start of production is not expected before August.

U.S. firm Berry said it would boost meltblown output for N95 masks in Biesheim, France, also from August, serving Europe and adjacent regions. Like Innovatec, Berry is pivoting from serving industrial air filtration customers to medical masks. Innovatec said it would likely add another 1,000 tonnes of annual meltblown output from November.

U.S. rival Hollingsworth & Vose Co. as well as Germany's unlisted Freudenberg SE also make meltblown in Europe and have said they are working to boost the output of mask materials. Europe-based businesses such as Innovatec and Berry are counting on public-sector commitments to ensure that buying local will outlive the pandemic.

"We do believe countries will re-localize face mask production given the experience gained from this crisis," said Cedric Ballay, Berry's General Manager for Health, Hygiene, & Specialties for the region. European governments are seeking to nurture a domestic mask industry after running into fierce competition with U.S. buyers for shipments from Asia.

Germany has said it will foot 30% of the investment bill for companies that manage to get production of the coveted filter fabric started before year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Carey hopes for future in test cricket

Alex Carey is content being Australias preferred white-ball wicketkeeper but hopes to be good enough one day to break into the test squad. Former wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist is among those impressed by Careys neat work behind the stu...

JeM cadre held at Pak-Afghan border reveal about his training in Pakistan

A cadre of Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM terror outfit, captured alive after an encounter by the Afghan security forces along the border with Pakistan, has revealed that he was given arms training in the neighbouring country for around four months a...

Ventilator receives approval in UK's battle against coronavirus

Britain has given the first regulatory approval to a ventilator being built by a consortium of firms including Airbus and Rolls-Royce as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus.Governments around the world are trying to boost the number o...

Russia clashes with Europeans over Syria chemical weapons

Syrias close ally Russia clashed with European nations in the UN Security Council on Wednesday over a report from the global chemical weapons watchdog blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine on a rebel-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020