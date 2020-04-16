China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control

China is asking border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus prevention and control, the state council said on Thursday quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The government urges the dispatch of disease control experts to border areas to improve local coronavirus diagnosis and treatment abilities, it said.

Coronavirus control tasks remain arduous in the country as imported cases and individual local cases intertwined, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.