Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK extends lockdown measures for at least 3 more weeks

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:49 IST
UK extends lockdown measures for at least 3 more weeks

Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another 3 weeks on Thursday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.

"Relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the economy," he told reporters. Raab is deputising while Prime Minister Boris Johnson recuperates from COVID-19 complications that nearly cost him his life.

The United Kingdom has the fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though British figures only cover hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher. The announcement, which had been widely expected, means Britons must stay at home unless they are shopping for basic necessities, or meeting medical needs. Citizens are allowed to exercise in public once a day, and can travel to work if they are unable to work from home.

The measures were announced on March 23 for an initial three-week period. The arrangements, which mirror similar restriction in many other countries, are unprecedented in peacetime Britain and have effectively shuttered vast swathes of the world's fifth largest economy.

Earlier, Health minister Matt Hancock warned the virus would "run rampant" if the restrictions were lifted too soon. A YouGov poll conducted before Thursday's announcement showed 91% of Britons supported a three week extension to the lockdown.

SUN WILL SHINE AGAIN The United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 in hospitals rose 861 to 13,729, as of 1600 GMT on April 15. Broader statistics that include deaths in care homes and in the community suggest the total toll is much larger.

Amid all the gloom, however, there was some hope. Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, on Thursday completed 100 laps of his garden, raising more than 12 million pounds ($15 million) for the health service.

"For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," said Moore. Restrictions across the globe have effectively closed down much of the world economy, and the United Kingdom is heading towards its deepest depression in three centuries.

As leaders around the world begin to contemplate ways to exit the shutdown, epidemiologists have cautioned that a second wave of the outbreak could endanger the weak and elderly. Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London who advises the government, said Britain would probably have to maintain some level of social distancing until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is available.

"If we relax measures too much then we will see a resurgence in transmission," he told BBC radio. "If we want to reopen schools, let people get back to work, then we need to keep the transmission down in another manner." GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday that a vaccine was unlikely to be ready before the second half of 2021. (Additional reporting by Kate Holton, Paul Sandle and William Schomberg; writing by Guy Faulconbridge and William James Editing by Stephen Addison, Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata urges opposition parties not to indulge in politics over food grain distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics over food grain distribution and said steps have been taken to ensure everybody gets their ration from state-run shops. Ba...

Nevada approves betting on LOL European Masters

Nevada sportsbooks may offer wagering on the League of Legends European Masters. The states gaming control board issued a notice of approval on Thursday for three wager types head-to-head, match winner and overall winner.The group stage of ...

In a French nursing home, universal testing to beat the coronavirus

In a nursing home near Colmar in eastern France, the region hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, laboratory staff clad in full protective gear conducted blood tests as health authorities battle to slow infections among the elderly. In F...

UP starts pool testing for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday started pool testing for COVID-19, becoming the first state in the country to attempt this method which aims at expediting the testing process for COVID-19. Pool testing for COVID19 has started in our state, Uttar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020