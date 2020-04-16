Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York coronavirus hospitalizations keep falling, shutdown extended

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:31 IST
New York coronavirus hospitalizations keep falling, shutdown extended

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week, adding to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. Cuomo also extended an order closing businesses and schools by two weeks until at least May 15 in coordination with other states in the region, and added details to mask requirements, saying New Yorkers should wear them on buses, taxis and trains.

Cuomo, who has emerged as a leading national voice on the pandemic, said the improvement in key metrics reflected social distancing efforts which had brought the state's infection rate low enough to control the outbreak. The governor said that a total of 17,735 people were hospitalized across New York because of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, down from 18,335 a day earlier and the lowest since April 6. Intubations and admissions to intensive care units also declined, he said.

"The good news is it means we can control the virus. We can control the spread," Cuomo told a daily briefing. "And we did not know for sure that we could do that." But Cuomo noted that about 2,000 infected people were newly admitted to hospitals on Wednesday and that while deaths declined to 606, marking the lowest daily count in more than a week, the toll on his state was still significant.

"That is still continuing at a really, really tragic rate," Cuomo said of the death tally, adding that there were 29 fatalities at nursing homes, which he called "ground zero" in the fight against the virus. Yet Cuomo said there was room for optimism in how social distancing had lowered the infection rate to 0.9 across New York, meaning one infected person was causing less than one new infection.

Reflecting that confidence, Cuomo said New York would send 100 ventilators to New Jersey, a day after pledging to send 100 to Michigan and 50 to Maryland. Just a few weeks ago, Cuomo had been warning that a shortage of the breathing machines would cause deaths and was scrambling to secure more. But Cuomo, who has formed a pact with governors in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of their economies, said the earliest that would happen is May 15.

He said he would be looking at the infection rate and other metrics during the next month in weighing that decision. "One month is a long time," Cuomo said "What happens after that, I don't know - we will see, depending on what the data says."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

58 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, tally reaches 929

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Gujarat on Tuesday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 929. Of all the confirmed cases reported in the state, so far 73 of them have been completely cured wh...

India received 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China: Health Ministry

India has received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China and these are not meant for an early diagnosis of the disease rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a decli...

French town's empty main street tells tale of virus impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Shirley Lind to close the hairdressing salon she runs in a French town near the German border. She has instead been volunteering as a porter at her local hospital.I could not stand staying at home, doing nothing...

DRDO shifts testing facility from Gwalior to Delhi to ensure swift delivery of PPEs

To ensure swift delivery&#160;of personal protective equipment PPE to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its&#160;testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital, officials sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020