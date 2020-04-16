Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal extends coronavirus lockdown, promises masks and hand gel

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:49 IST
Portugal extends coronavirus lockdown, promises masks and hand gel

Portugal extended its national coronavirus lockdown for a further 15 days on Thursday and promised to make protective gear widely available and to gradually reopen businesses if the spread of the disease continues to slow. As the country flattened its curve of new cases - now at 18,841 with 629 deaths, a fraction of those in neighbouring Spain - the new presidential decree approved by parliament allowed for a gradual reopening of some services and companies.

It did not specify which ones or when, saying this would depend on data continuing to show a slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus. "We have to start reviving the economy while keeping the pandemic under control," said Prime Minister Antonio Costa shortly before parliament approved the third extension of the lockdown, now in place until May 2.

Initially declared by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on March 18, the national lockdown restricted the movement of people and led thousands of businesses to suspend activities, especially in the restaurant and hotel sector. Costa said remote working should continue in the next month to contain the spread of the disease but said public services should be "re-established" and that he hoped childcare centres could reopen.

Costa also said the government had approved plans to ensure masks and hand gel were available en masse in the coming fortnight. "It is fundamental to give the Portuguese the confidence to leave their homes and for this we must make means of protection abundant," he said. The municipality of Portimao in southern Portugal and the Madeira Islands said they would distribute 250,000 masks to their populations from next week, after health authorities reported on Monday they were considering making the use of masks obligatory in closed public spaces.

Health Secretary Antonio Sales said on Wednesday Portugal's coronavirus curve had flattened due to the "excellent behaviour and civic-mindedness of the Portuguese people" who obeyed the lockdown rules imposed by the government. The coronavirus outbreak has hit various sectors of the tourism-dependent, export-oriented economy.

Around 80% of Portuguese companies either still operating or temporarily shuttered by the outbreak have reported a sharp drop in revenues, at times exceeding 75%. The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it expected Portugal's economy to contract by 8% this year, way above the central bank's prediction last month of a drop between 3.7% and 5.7%.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook for Portugal's banking system to 'negative' from 'stable' on Thursday, expecting banks' asset quality and profitability to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip on grim earnings, coronavirus worries

The SP 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared....

Singapore reports record jump in virus infections

Singapore late Thursday reported a record jump in coronavirus cases, most of them linked to packed dormitories housing foreign workers, as it battled a second wave of infections. The affluent city-state had initially been held as a gold sta...

58 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, tally reaches 929

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Gujarat on Tuesday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 929. Of all the confirmed cases reported in the state, so far 73 of them have been completely cured wh...

India received 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China: Health Ministry

India has received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China and these are not meant for an early diagnosis of the disease rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a decli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020