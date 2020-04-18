Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday - ITV reporter

Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday - ITV reporterReuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:52 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday, ITV reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter, adding that it would be the first such request had been made in her 68-year reign.
