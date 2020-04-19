Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 04:26 IST
Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic. "If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing. He did not elaborate on what actions the United States might take.

Trump and senior aides have sharply criticized China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province. This week he suspended aid to the World Health Organization accusing it of being "China-centric." Washington and Beijing, the world's two biggest economies, have publicly sparred over the virus repeatedly. Trump initially praised China's response to the outbreak, but he and other senior officials have also referred to it as the "Chinese virus" and in recent days have ratcheted up their rhetoric.

Trump said the U.S.-China relationship was good "until they did this," citing a recent first-phase agricultural deal aimed at quelling a trade war between the two countries. He said the question now was whether what happened with the coronavirus was "a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately?"

"There's a big difference between those two," he said. Trump also raised questions about a Wuhan virology laboratory that Fox News this week reported had likely developed the coronavirus as part of China's effort to demonstrate its capacity to identify and combat viruses. Trump has said his government is seeking to determine whether the virus emanated from a Chinese lab.

Trump also again cast doubt on China's death toll, which was revised up on Friday. China said 1,300 people who died of the coronavirus in the central city of Wuhan - half the total - were not counted, but dismissed allegations of a cover-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian drivers protest virus lockdown restrictions

Hundreds of people denouncing pandemic lockdown measures opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major Brazilian cities. Protesters in trucks, cars and motorcycles, some wrapped in the countrys green and yellow flag, honked h...

Report: Nuggets to promote Booth to GM

The Denver Nuggets plan to promote assistant general manager Calvin Booth to general manager, The Athletic reported Saturday. The GM post was vacated earlier this month when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive ...

Kings sign G Ingham to entry-level deal

The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender and former sixth-round draft pick Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday. Ingham, 19, played in 46 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League this past season...

NCPCR seeks CERT-In's response over complaints regarding Zoom app

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR has sought a response from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-In over a complaint regarding the use of Zoom -- a video and audio conferencing platform -- by schools for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020