Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK employment growth slowed in March as COVID began to hit- ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:47 IST
UK employment growth slowed in March as COVID began to hit- ONS

The number of people in work in Britain grew more slowly last month than in February, official figures showed on Tuesday in one of the first signs of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on jobs. Growth in the number of people on British companies' payrolls slowed to 0.8% in March from 1.1% in February, according to preliminary tax data that has been released earlier than usual to give a clearer sense of the impact of COVID-19.

"These experimental statistics show a softening picture in March, but cover the month as a whole including the period before the coronavirus restrictions were in place," David Freeman, an official at the Office for National Statistics, said. The ONS also reported a 12,100 monthly increase in the number of unemployment benefit claims for March, far below the median forecast of 172,500 in a Reuters poll of economists.

The claims data is based on the situation on March 12, before much of the economy was shut down on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India's envoy in UAE reminds diaspora of rule of law amidst outrage over 'Islamophobic' slurs

Indias ambassador in the UAE has reminded the diaspora living in the Gulf country of the importance of adhering to the rule of law, saying discrimination is against our moral fabric as some Indians posted Islamophobic comments on social med...

Pakistan removes thousands of names from terrorist watch list: Report

Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-l...

Australia to suffer a "once in a century" economic contraction - cbank governor

Australia will suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to containment measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.Describing the contraction as...

425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in WB, from today number increased to 600: Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in WB, from today number increased to 600 Sudip Bandyopadhyay....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020