Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand extends foreigners' visas as coronavirus cases slow

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:57 IST
Thailand extends foreigners' visas as coronavirus cases slow

Thailand's cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday, in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 30 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government. A similar extension was granted until April 30. To combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Thailand has since late March banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since March 14, and one death, a 50-year-old taxi driver. The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dance at home: Georgian national ballet moves lessons online

Georgias National Ballet, the former Soviet countrys famous folk dance ensemble, started giving lessons online after the groups popular dance schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus.Around 5,000 kids and teenagers, who used to att...

Stranded foreign students in Dakar live in coronavirus limbo

After Senegal ordered universities to shut over the coronavirus outbreak, Ousmane Issaka, a student from Niger, found himself having to sleep on the pavement outside his shuttered dormitory in Dakar, with packed suitcases at his side but no...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 729 to 34,134 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths.Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily update...

Coronavirus could double number facing acute hunger: UN

The coronavirus pandemic could nearly double the number of people around the world facing acute hunger, the UNs World Food Programme warned Tuesday. The number of people facing acute food insecurity stands to rise to 265 million in 2020, up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020