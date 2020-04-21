Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation -WHO

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:02 IST
Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation -WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic emerged in December. "All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news briefing. "It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin."

It was not clear, Chaib added, how the virus had jumped the species barrier to humans but there had "certainly" been an intermediate animal host. "It most likely has its ecological reservoir in bats but how the virus came from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered." She did not respond to a request to elaborate on whether it was possible the virus may have inadvertently escaped from a lab. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed rumours both that it synthesized the virus or allowed it to escape.

Chaib, asked about the impact of Trump's decision last week to suspend funding to the U.N. agency over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said: "We are still assessing the situation about the announcement by President Trump ...and we will assess the situation and we will work with our partners to fill any gaps." "It is very important to continue what we are doing not only for COVID but for many, many, many, many other health programmes," she added, referring to action against polio, HIV and malaria among other diseases.

She said that the WHO was 81 percent funded for the next two years as of the end of March, referring to its $4.8 billion biennial budget. The United States is the Geneva-based agency's biggest donor. Other big contributors are the Gates Foundation and Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala High Court raps state govt on IT deal with US firm for processing COVID-19 patients' data

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took potshots at the state governments IT contract with a US firm for processing data related to COVID-19 patients and directed it to file a statement by April 24 on the details of the deal. Considering a pl...

Lawyers move SC seeking govt scheme for payment of office rent during lockdown

Two lawyers, who are members of executive council of Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association SCAORA, moved the top court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre for formulating a scheme to support the advocates and other professiona...

Pandemic is dealing European tourism 'staggering' blow

The European Union says its vaunted tourist industry is facing staggering figures of decline because of the coronavirus crisis and the blocs internal market commissioner wants the sector to be first in line when it comes to recovery funds. ...

Multi-pronged strategies help 3 Haryana districts to be COVID-19 free

Three districts neighbouring coronavirus hotspots in Haryana have not reported any positive case due to multi-pronged strategies adopted early by authorities and strict compliance of lockdown norms by people, officials said on Tuesday. Rewa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020