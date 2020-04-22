Trump agrees to help New York double coronavirus testing - governor

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to have the federal government help procure chemical reagents and other supplies needed for New York to double its testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Cuomo, speaking at a briefing after meeting with Trump in Washington earlier in the day, said the president said he would work hard to get federal funding to states in the next financial aid legislation to be passed by Congress.

