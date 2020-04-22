Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvard says to keep stimulus grant after Trump vows it will be returned

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:43 IST
Harvard says to keep stimulus grant after Trump vows it will be returned
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Harvard University said it plans to keep an $8.6 million grant it received as part of a stimulus package to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump who pledged the university would return it. Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump pointed to the institution's ample endowment - worth nearly $41 billion - as the reason why it should hand over the money.

"Harvard is going to pay back the money and they shouldn't be taking it," Trump said, adding that Harvard has one of the largest endowments "in the country, maybe in the world." In a statement issued moments after the briefing ended, however, Harvard said it planned "to direct 100% of the funds to financial assistance to students, and will not be using any of the funds to cover institutional costs."

Trump said late on Tuesday that Harvard's endowment system should be looked at. "Harvard should give back the money now. Their whole "endowment" system should be looked at", the U.S. president said in a tweet, which did not give further details

The university said it received the grant through the educational relief program that was part of the $2.3 trillion stimuli passed at the end of March, which also included a much larger fund aimed at helping small businesses. That fund has been riddled with controversy, including an outcry over disclosures that larger companies received bailout funds while many small businesses, among the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, still await aid.

As U.S. states issued sweeping stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus, businesses have shuttered and 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment. On Monday, hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc said it would return the small business loan it received from the government, the first major firm to hand back money.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said "very clear guidelines" would be released to clarify what companies are eligible for the stimulus funds. "The intent [of the program] was not for companies that have access to plenty of liquidity and other sources," he said. "To the extent, these companies didn't understand this and they repay the loans, that will be OK. And, if not, there will be potentially other consequence," he said.

More aid may be coming soon. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved $484 billion in fresh relief for U.S. businesses and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Venom 2' gets official title, new release date

The sequel to Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, has been titled Venom Let There Be Carnage. Hardy will be back as journalist Eddie Brock, who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom.Actor-director Andy Serkis is aboard the much-awaited project a...

2 Tablighi Jamaat members test negative for COVID-19 in Punjab

Two Tablighi Jamaat members have tested negative for COVID-19 after being admitted at a hospital here, the state Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu said on Wednesday. 2 Tablighi Jamaat members who were admitted on April 3, found to be negati...

Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following ...

Cricket Australia finding temporary jobs for laid off staff at supermarket

Cricket Australia has approached supermarket giant and one of its sponsors Woolworths to help with temporary jobs for its staff laid off until the end of June due to a financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020