Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Ryder Cup without fans is no Ryder Cup, says McIlroy

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:39 IST
Golf-Ryder Cup without fans is no Ryder Cup, says McIlroy
Rory McIlroy (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

World number one Rory McIlroy says he would prefer this year's Ryder Cup to be postponed until 2021 rather than stage the event with no fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The golf calendar has been ravaged by the new coronavirus outbreak, with three of the sport's four majors -- the Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship -- postponed and the British Open canceled altogether.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin but there are doubts that it can go ahead as planned. McIlroy said the absence of spectators would ruin the spectacle of the biennial Europe v United States event, which the Europeans won in Paris in 2018.

"I get the financial implications for everyone involved," McIlroy said during an Instagram live talk with equipment company TaylorMade. "There's a lot that goes into putting on the Ryder Cup that people don't appreciate, but having a Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup.

"It wouldn't be a great spectacle, there'd be no atmosphere, so if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the event or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it a year and play it in 2021. "Obviously it would be better for the Europeans to play without fans because we wouldn't have to deal with some of the stuff you have to put up with, but at the same time it's not a Ryder Cup," McIlroy added.

"If they do delay it until 2021, the next Ryder Cup is in Italy, and we know how badly Italy was affected by a coronavirus, so it gives them an extra year to prepare for the event in 2023."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all...

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272...

Lightning strike kills man in J-K's Poonch

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hussain Mohammad was grazing his sheeps and goats in the periphery of his village in Balnoi area near the Line ...

FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has tied up with online food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy along with door-to-door delivery app Dunzo for home deliveries of its premium food brand, Del Monte. Under the partnerships, D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020