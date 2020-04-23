Trump signs executive order suspending immigration

Trump signs executive order suspending immigrationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 04:25 IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.
"This would ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy opens," Trump said at the daily coronavirus news briefing.
He said he signed the order just before the news briefing.