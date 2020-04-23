Left Menu
UK economic recovery from COVID-19 risks being slow - Vlieghe

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:56 IST
The recovery of Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis is not likely to be swift and its shape could look more like a U than a quick bounce-back V, Bank of England interest rate-setter Jan Vlieghe said on Thursday.

The government and the central bank were taking measures to try to reduce long-term scarring in the economy, he said.

"But of course all the risks are that it will take longer and that it will look a little bit more like a U and than a V," he said in response to a question after delivering an online speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

