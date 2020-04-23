Left Menu
Goa govt setting up two testing centres for ship crew

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:17 IST
The Goa government is setting up two facilities to conduct COVID-19 testing for crew members from the state disembarking from ships in Mumbai. Earlier on Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that "sign-off of (Goan) seafarers on Marella has started at Mumbai port".

"Karnika vessel is on anchorage and Angriya vessel is docked. Goan seafarers will be tested at Mumbai port after which they will be brought to Goa in accordance with the protocol/SOP of the GOI," Sawant had tweeted The Union government has drawn guidelines for the people who are stranded on ships due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally. During the Goa governments state executive committee meeting held on Thursday, State Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said that Goa had not yet faced any community transmission.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Health department is setting up a testing facility at Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) for those who were working on the ships, she said. "Another facility is to be created at Pattradevi Check Post in North Goa for those who might come by road from Mumbai," she said.

The Health department intends to complete the testing within 24 hours and the crew shall remain on the ship till the results of the tests come. "If tested negative, they should be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility for 14 days, and if tested positive, they should be shifted to COVID-19 Hospital," Mohanan said.

She also said that the state Cabinet has decided that the payment for their lodging and food at the institutional quarantine should be made by the employer company. In the first stage, four kiosks would be put up at MPT, the official said.

"After taking the sample by swab, the testing will be done at a testing facility at Bicholim, which is being set up right now," she said. The Union government has also lauded Goa for being the first state to train and utilise the services of Ayush doctors for COVID-19 related duties, she added.

