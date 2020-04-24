Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Global reaction to WHO coronavirus initiative

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:50 IST
FACTBOX-Global reaction to WHO coronavirus initiative

Global leaders joined the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to launch an initiative to accelerate work on drugs, tests and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among leaders taking part in a videoconference to announce the plan, but the United States was not participating.

Following is reaction from around the world to the WHO's initiative: WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS

"The world needs these tools and needs them fast. "We are facing a common threat which we can only defeat with a common approach."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN "This is a first step only, but more will be needed in the future."

SPOKESMAN FOR THE U.S. MISSION IN GENEVA "There will be no U.S. official participation.

"We look forward to learning more about this initiative in support of international cooperation to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as possible." FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"It would be inexplicable and inexcusable to say that this vaccine would only be accessible in the country it was invented in or where Big Pharma have invested. "From the moment we win this battle, we must make this vaccine accessible to all populations as soon as possible and everywhere.

"We will continue now to mobilise all G7 and G20 countries so they get behind this initiative. And I hope we'll manage to reconcile around this joint initiative both China and the US because this is about saying: the fight against COVID-19 is a common human good and there should be no division in order to win this battle." MALAYSIAN PRIME MINISTER MUHYIDDIN YASSIN

"The world needs to come together to coordinate our efforts and expedite the development of effective tools to stop the spread of this disease. "The role of the United Nations remains one of our strongest modalities to curb this pandemic in a manner that can ensure that the arsenals in this war that we are fighting can reach everyone, everywhere, in the shortest time possible.

"Malaysia is fully committed to be part of this... and to take part in the manufacturing of some of these tools and vaccines as they become available." (Compiled by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases rise to 42,750; 2,197 deaths - Public Health Agency Data

April 24 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 42,750 FROM 40,824 ON APRIL 23 2,197 DEATHS, UP FROM 2,028 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA ...

Italy's coronavirus epidemic began in January, study shows

The first COVID-19 infections in Italy date back to January, according to a scientific study presented on Friday, shedding new light on the origins of the outbreak in one of the worlds worst-affected countries.Italy began testing people aft...

Area sown to kharif rice up 37.70% so far: Agri Min

Area sown to rice increased by 37.70 per cent to 34.73 lakh hectare so far in the kharif summer season of the 2020-21 crop year, according to Agriculture Ministry data released on Friday. Farmers had planted rice in 25.22 la...

Soccer-Luton Town part ways with manager Jones and staff amid pandemic

Luton Town have terminated the contracts of manager Graeme Jones and his staff as the English Championship second-tier team grapple with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Friday. Professional soccer in England ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020