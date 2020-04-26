Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 04:31 IST
Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing

Eight mobile coronavirus testing units staffed by the army are starting to travel around Britain, with dozens more to follow, to help the government approach its target of 100,000 tests a day for the new coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised that number of daily tests by April 30, but by Friday only 28,760 had been achieved.

Refitted vehicles will collect throat swabs, which will be sent to laboratories for processing, the Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday. A further 96 of the units will start operating during May.

The units can be set up in under 20 minutes and will carry out tests on essential staff such as those who work in care homes, the police and prisons, and have found it difficult to travel to fixed, drive-through test centres. There are concerns that a lack of testing could slow Britain's gradual exit from lockdown and delay the revival of its economy, the world's fifth-largest.

The mobile units carried out a trial run last week in Salisbury, Southport and Teesside. In Northern Ireland, the units will be staffed by contractors, not the army, the statement said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Philadelphia Eagles 1 21. Jalen Reagor, WR5-11, 206, TCU 2 53. Jalen Hurts, QB6-1, 222, Oklahoma 3 103. Davion Taylor, LB6-1, 225, Colorado 4 127. KVon Wallace, S5-11, 206, Clemson 4 145. Jack Driscoll, G6-5, 306, Auburn 5 168. John Hightow...

Furia, Liquid win again in ESL One: Road to Rio - No. America

Furia Esports and Team Liquid recorded their second straight victories in Group B action on Saturday at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Furia Esports posted a 2-0 win over Bad News Bears, and Team Liquid also swept their matc...

STC announces plan for self-rule in south Yemen; gov't calls move "catastrophic"

Yemens separatist Southern Transitional Council STC on Sunday announced it would establish a self-ruled administration in the regions under their control, which the internationally recognized Saudi-backed government said would have catastro...

Fusion remain hot with rout of Reign

Saturdays Overwatch League action was fast and brutal, with all five series ending in sweeps. The Philadelphia Fusion 9-1 continued its domination of the Atlantic Conference with a 3-0 win over the previously fifth-ranked Atlanta Reign 4-3....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020