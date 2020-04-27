Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran, China emphasize cooperation in coronavirus battle- Iran presidency

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:13 IST
Iran, China emphasize cooperation in coronavirus battle- Iran presidency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to cooperate in the battle against the new coronavirus outbreak and to expand trade ties in a call on Monday, according to Iran's official presidency website.

Rouhani also asked Xi for help in ending U.S. sanctions which Iranian officials maintain have hampered the Islamic Republic's efforts to combat the coronavirus. Iran is one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 5,806, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran has reached 91,472, he said. Shrines and religious sites will not open before the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Monday, according to the YJC news agency which is affiliated with state TV.

"With the current situation that we have, the possibility doesn't exist to open these sites until the end of the month of Ramadan," he said. Rouhani said on Sunday that the country would be divided into red, yellow and white regions depending on the rates of infection and number of coronavirus deaths.

Activities in each region will be restricted accordingly, so an area that has been consistently free of infections or deaths will be labeled white and mosques could be reopened and Friday prayers resumed, Rouhani said, without giving a date for when the restrictions could be lifted in specific areas. Seeking a balance between protecting public health and shielding an economy already battered by sanctions, the government has refrained from imposing the kind of wholesale lockdowns on cities seen in many other countries. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nine Pune cops test positive for coronavirus so far

Nine Pune police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. Close contacts of all these police personnel have been quarantined.On April 17, a constable attached to one of the police stations in ...

Mary Kom lauds India's frontline workers as nation fights coronavirus

By Nitin Srivastava As the nation continues to fight against coronavirus, Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday saluted the countrys frontline workers, who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other peoples lives, for their commen...

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost 17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time ...

Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020