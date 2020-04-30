Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2-4 weeks, PM says

Ireland's roadmap for gradually easing coronavirus restrictions will lay out how any changes will be made every two to four weeks, but the government will intervene earlier if things go off track, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Varadkar listed five criteria to be considered each time a change is considered: the progress of the disease, healthcare capacity and resilience, testing and contact tracing capacity, the ability to shield at-risk groups, and the risk of secondary morbidity and mortality due to the restrictions themselves.

"The easement of the current restrictions will be slow and gradual. The lifting will not necessarily mirror the manner in which they were escalated," Varadkar told parliament, adding that the plan was due to be completed on Friday.