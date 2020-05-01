New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said all state schools including colleges would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and directed schools to come up with a plan to reopen safely.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that he would make a decision by the end of this month on whether there would be school in the summer and said any decision on a possible reopening in the autumn would happen at a later date. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)