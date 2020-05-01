UK coronavirus death toll rises by 739 to 27,510

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 739 to 27,510Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:57 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 rose on Friday to 27,510, an increase of 739, according to figures that include deaths in hospital and in other settings like nursing homes.
The figure, which covers the period up to 1600 GMT on Thursday, leaves the United Kingdom as the second-worst hit country in Europe behind Italy.
