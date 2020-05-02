Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 945 to 161,703: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 945 to 161,703, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The death toll rose by 94 to 6,575. Singapore prepares to ease some coronavirus curbs

Singapore will start easing some curbs put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus over the next few weeks, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday. Selected activities such as home-based businesses, laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12. Some students will be allowed to go back to schools in small groups from May 19. Mexico reports 1,515 new coronavirus cases, 113 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported on Friday 1,515 new known coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country's total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths. U.S. emergency approval broadens use of Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States. During a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1.5 million vials of the drug to help patients. China reports one new coronavirus case versus 12 a day earlier

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 1, down from 12 a day earlier, data from the country’s health authority showed on Saturday. The new case was imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, down from six imported cases a day earlier. Exclusive: U.S. coronavirus stimulus went to some healthcare providers facing criminal inquiries

Eager to bolster the healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government last month sped $30 billion in stimulus payments to most healthcare providers that billed Medicare last year. That speed resulted in taxpayers' money flowing to some companies and people facing civil or criminal fraud investigations, according to defense lawyers and others representing more than a dozen firms and people facing such inquiries. CDC reports 1,062,446 coronavirus cases, 62,406 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,062,446 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,787 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,349 to 62,406. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 30, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: VIRUS RHETORIC ESCALATES Countries must ease lockdowns slowly, be ready for virus to jump back: WHO

Countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being "on the look-out" for COVID-19 and ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. Vulnerable people in institutions, including those in long-term care facilities, prisons and migrant dormitories, must be protected, its top emergencies expert Dr. Mike Ryan said. Trump now says he hopes U.S. coronavirus deaths less than 100,000

President Donald Trump on Friday seemingly increased his estimate of possible deaths in the United States from the coronavirus, telling a White House event he hopes for less than 100,000 fatalities, a higher upper limit than the 60,000 to 70,000 deaths he discussed on Monday. "Hopefully we're going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless," Trump said.