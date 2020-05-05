Left Menu
Development News Edition

French doctors: First virus case may have been in December

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:24 IST
French doctors: First virus case may have been in December
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

French scientists say they may have identified a possible cause of the new coronavirus dating back to December about a month before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe. In a study published in the International Journal of Microbial Agents, doctors at a hospital north of Paris reviewed retrospective samples of 14 patients treated for atypical pneumonia between early December and mid-January. Among those were the records of Amirouche Hammar, a 42-year-old fishmonger from Algeria who has lived in France for years and had no recent travel history.

Hammar told French broadcaster BFM-TV on Tuesday that he drove himself to a hospital emergency unit at 5 a.m. one morning in late December because he felt very sick, with chest pains and breathing difficulties. "They said, 'Perhaps you have an infection, a pulmonary infection, although it's not certain. But what you have is very serious, very serious, because you are coughing blood. It's not normal flu,'" he said.

Hammar was admitted to the hospital with symptoms doctors say were consistent with COVID-19 patients in China and Italy. When doctors retested his old sample, they found it was positive for the coronavirus. "Identifying the first infected patient is of great epidemiological interest as it changes dramatically our knowledge" regarding the spread of the coronavirus, wrote Dr. Yves Cohen, one of the French researchers. An intensive care specialist, Cohen works in the northern suburbs of Paris where Hammar lives and which have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19 infections and deaths.

There doesn't appear to have been any further transmission of the virus from Hammar, who later recovered. Cohen and colleagues suggested their results showed there could be many other unidentified coronavirus cases from before the disease was officially detected in Europe. Still, the scientists acknowledged that because the study, which was published online Sunday, was done retrospectively, "medical records were not exhaustive and some relevant information might have been missing." Other experts said the results were interesting but hardly conclusive.

Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said it was possible the results were due to lab contamination. "If he was infected (with COVID-19), then you would expect a more rapid and earlier spread of the virus in France than was seen," he said in a statement. Ball wasn't connected to the published study.

"Sequencing any virus in the sample might give you insight into whether or not the virus truly was an early isolate or likely contamination, but it looks from the data that the amount of virus in the sample was low, so it would be difficult to analyze further," he said. Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said that even if the case was confirmed as COVID-19, it wasn't confirmation that the virus started spreading in Europe earlier than was believed.

"There are likely to be many instances where, around the world, infected individuals have moved to an uninfected location, but no transmission occurred," he said. Doctors in Italy have also reported finding retrospective cases of the coronavirus in the country long before the disease was officially identified.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya: Death toll due to consumption of wild mushrooms rises to 6

The death toll due to the consumption of wild mushrooms at a village near the India- Bangladesh border in Meghalaya rose to six as a 14-year-old girl succumbed at a hospital here, officials said on Tuesday. At least 18 persons of three fami...

German court's ECB bond buy ruling hits euro, bonds, stocks

The euro, southern government bonds, and European stocks lost ground on Tuesday after Germanys top court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the European Central Banks stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the purchas...

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed. The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domest...

Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly duping migrant labourers by selling them a fake form after claiming that it would facilitate their travel to their natives states during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020