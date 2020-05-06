Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House to wind down coronavirus task force as focus shifts to aftermath -Trump

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 05:18 IST
White House to wind down coronavirus task force as focus shifts to aftermath -Trump

The White House coronavirus task force will wind down as the country moves into a second phase that focuses on the aftermath of the outbreak, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. Trump confirmed the plans after Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the group, told reporters the White House may start moving coordination of the U.S. response on to federal agencies in late May.

"Mike Pence and the task force have done a great job," Trump said during a visit to a mask factory in Arizona. "But we're now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening and we'll have a different group probably set up for that." Asked if he was proclaiming "mission accomplished" in the fight against the coronavirus, Trump said, "No, not at all. The mission accomplished is when it's over."

Trump said Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, doctors who assumed a high profile during weeks of nationally televised news briefings, would remain advisers after the group is dismantled. Fauci leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Birx was response coordinator for the force. "We can't keep our country closed for the next five years," Trump said, when asked why it was time to wind down the task force.

More than 70,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The U.S. death toll is the highest in the world. Trump acknowledged there might be a resurgence of the virus as states loosen the restrictions on businesses and social life aimed at curbing its spread.

"It'll be a flame and we're going to put the flame out." Earlier, Pence said Trump was starting to look at Memorial Day on May 25 as the time to shift management of the response to the pandemic.

Trump placed Pence in charge of the task force, which has been meeting almost every day since it was formed in March. Conversations are taking place about the time the task force needs to complete its work and efforts to shift to agencies, Pence said.

He said they have begun discussing a transition plan with the Federal Emergency Management Agency that plays a lead role in distributing urgently needed supplies across the country. Democratic politicians and some Republicans have criticized Trump for playing down the threat and encouraging states to start to reopen their economies.

Pence said the trend lines for infections in the United States are on a positive course and that the country "could be in a very different place by late May or early June." The University of Washington's influential Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on Monday doubled its previous forecast for COVID-19 deaths in the United States, however, saying it now predicts the number could reach about 135,000 by early August as restrictions are relaxed.

Birx said the team would "keep a close eye on the data." She said the group was looking at outbreaks in Chicago and Des Moines, Iowa, as points of concern. Pence's office announced he would visit Des Moines on Friday to discuss reopening with faith leaders and meet with agricultural and food supply leaders.

The focus is now on therapeutics, vaccines and addressing infection hot spots, the task force members said. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn said the Trump administration was committed to accelerating the search for a vaccine, with the goal of producing 100 million doses by the autumn and 300 million doses by the end of the year.

"Whether that can be achieved or not, it is realistic," said Azar. "We would not be doing this if we did not think it were realistic. Is it guaranteed? Of course it is not." Most experts have suggested clinical trials to guarantee a vaccine is safe and effective could take a minimum of 12 to 18 months.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...

Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three-quarters of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine after receiving certain assurances that it was safe, and another 9 would take one as soon as it was available, a ReutersIpsos poll released Tuesday showed.The strong support for a...

WH begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says VP Pence

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Pence leads...

Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Jason Garrett, the New York Giants new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.On Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020