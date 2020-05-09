Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House won't consider another stimulus bill in May -Kudlow

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 01:33 IST
White House won't consider another stimulus bill in May -Kudlow

The White House has halted talks with Congress over any further coronavirus stimulus package as it waits for more information about how U.S. state reopenings affect the economy, White House top economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday.

The Senate and House of Representatives have already passed four major bills to address the novel coronavirus outbreak, including three aimed at stabilizing the economy as most Americans have sheltered in place and unemployment has soared. Democrats, who control the House, are pushing for a vote as soon as next week on another massive coronavirus relief bill that would include more money for state and local governments, coronavirus testing and the U.S. Postal Service.

They also have been arguing with Republicans over oversight of the trillions of dollars being disbursed by the federal government in response to the crisis, with Republicans charging that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a subcommittee on the crisis in order to attack President Donald Trump as he runs for re-election in November. The panel made its first official action on Friday, sending letters demanding that large, public corporations immediately return taxpayer funds received under the bailout bills, which were intended for small businesses.

Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, told reporters that formal talks with Congress have paused for May. "Well we just had another big infusion," Kudlow said with regard to why there was a pause in talks.

In a separate interview on Bloomberg Television, he said the Trump administration was making contingency plans for a second wave of potential cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including later shutdowns. Public health officials have cautioned against a fast and widespread restart to economic activity, saying it could lead to a second spike in infections. The virus has killed nearly 76,000 Americans with more than 1.26 million confirmed cases, according to a Reuters tally.

The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate surged to 14.7%, the Labor Department reported on Friday. "No one could look at today’s jobs report, the highest unemployment since the Great Depression, and say we should hit the pause button on further government action," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "We need a big, bold approach now to support American workers and families."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, faced with criticism, scrambles to do more coronavirus testing

The Japanese government, under fire for a limited number of coronavirus tests conducted, eased access to such tests on Friday and indicated that a new test supplementing the currently dominant polymerase chain reaction PCR test could be app...

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

White House's Birx to take key role in coronavirus drug distribution

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will have a leading role in how the first drug to demonstrate a benefit in treating COVID-19 patients will be distributed to hospitals, the White House said on Friday. Birx, ...

EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter -study

The European Union should strengthen a voluntary pledge, to which Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google and Twitter Inc signed up to combat fake news, with sanctions to make it a more effective tool, a study done for the European Commission sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020