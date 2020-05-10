Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain registers lowest daily coronavirus deaths since mid-March

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:02 IST
Spain registers lowest daily coronavirus deaths since mid-March
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain registered its lowest daily number of coronavirus deaths since mid-March on Sunday, as half the population prepared for an easing of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns. Emergency Health Chief Fernando Simon said in a press conference that the daily death toll of 143 down from 179 on Saturday was the lowest since March 18.

"We continue with the downward trend reported in recent days," he said. Overall deaths rose to 26,621 from 26,478 on Saturday and the number of diagnosed coronavirus cases rose to 224,390 from 223,578 the day before, the Health Ministry said.

Some 51% of the population will progress to Phase 1 of a four-step easing plan on Monday after the government decided the regions in which they lived met the necessary criteria. It will include a considerable easing of measures that will allow gatherings of up to 10 people and let people move around their province.

In regions that made the cut such as the Canary and Balearic Islands, bars, restaurants, and shops will open at reduced capacity and museums, gyms, and hotels will open their doors for the first time in nearly two months. But Spain's two biggest cities - Madrid and Barcelona - do not currently meet the criteria for easing and will remain on Phase 0.

Regional governments in some areas that have not been allowed to pass completely to Phase 1, including Andalusia and Madrid, have been vocal in criticizing the decision. "It's a blow for the economy," Madrid regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso said in an interview with newspaper El Mundo on Sunday.

"If everything continues as the experts indicate, this virus is going to be here for between one and two years, so since it is a long race for the health service we have to go to the next phase." Cyclists, joggers, and walkers, many wearing face masks, packed the bridges and streets around Madrid Rio park on Sunday morning, as the park itself remained closed.

"Madrid is still in Phase 0, we can't move onto Phase 1 tomorrow and I think that's the right decision. I don't think Madrid is ready yet to move onto the next phase," said David Stanton, 53, from Scotland, who has lived in Madrid for 20 years. "It's unfortunate, it's quite sad and we'll just have to put up with another week of restrictions and lockdown."

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal says COVID-19 deaths 'very less' but 75pc cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and asserted that the number of serious patients and deaths caused by the infection is less. The number...

Delhi govt issues SOP to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities: Order.

Delhi govt issues SOP to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities Order....

Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Kochi with 698 Indians from Maldives

INS Jalashwa, which sailed from Maldives on May 8 with 698 stranded Indian nationals, entered Kochi harbor on Sunday. The INS Jalashwa, deployed for Operation SamudraSetu, entered Kochi harbour at around 1000 am on 10 May with a total of 69...

366 Shramik special trains operated till May 10

A total of 366 Shramik special trains carrying migrant workers, pilgrims and students have been operationalised from various states across the country till May 10, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday. As on May 10, a total of 366 Shrami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020