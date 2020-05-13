Left Menu
Development News Edition

KGMU Lucknow prepares for treatment of COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicines

After the approval is granted by the Ethical Committee to the guidelines sent from the Department of AYUSH, treatment with Ayurvedic medicines will be started in King George's Medical University (KGMU).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:42 IST
KGMU Lucknow prepares for treatment of COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After the approval is granted by the Ethical Committee to the guidelines sent from the Department of AYUSH, treatment with Ayurvedic medicines will be started in King George's Medical University (KGMU). The Ayurvedic medicines will mostly consist of immunity-enhancing drugs.

In a national webinar organized by Arogya Bharti, doctors of various medical systems across the country gave their views on the treatment of COVID-19. During this webinar, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Dr MLB Bhatt said that according to the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH, Ayurvedic medicines will be used during the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19 on the advice of Ayurveda experts.

VC Prof MLB Bhatt further said that in view of the proliferation of COVID-19, efforts are being made to bring all the systems of medicine together. Allopathy specialists are busy treating patients but alternative medicine is also being considered. "The use of allopathy in patients admitted here will continue as before. But medicines that work in Ayurveda will also be used according to the patient's condition. A detailed description has also been sought from the Ministry of AYUSH," Prof Bhatt added.

Some experts at the webinar also described Bhastrika Pranayama as an effective method. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants arrive at Secunderabad Railway Station

Several migrants arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday morning. They were stamped home quarantine by officials and allowed to go to their respective destinations. B Anil Kumar, PRO South Central Railway, while speaking to ANI...

Germany to start easing border controls from Saturday

Germany will start to relax from Saturday some border controls introduced in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus with the aim of having free travel in Europe from mid-June, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday.The tent...

Merkel aims for Schengen border controls to end from June 15

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants all emergency border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus to be removed within Europes 26-nation Schengen zone from June 15, she said on Wednesday.The goal is, if the occurrence of ...

Merkel: Let's not jeopardize what we've achieved on coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Wednesday not to endanger what the country has achieved in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, adding the pandemic will be with us for some time.It would be depressing if we have to return to res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020