Trump to tap ex-Glaxo executive, U.S. general to spearhead coronavirus vaccine effort

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 01:58 IST
President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the government's effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called "Operation Warp Speed," an administration official said on Wednesday.

The former head of Glaxo's vaccines division, Moncef Slaoui, will serve as chief adviser on the operation and U.S. General Gustav Perna will act as its chief operating officer. Trump has previously said he would be the top boss on the effort to develop, test, and produce on a shortened timeline a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic.

