U.S. House sets Friday vote on lawmaking by proxy during pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 04:02 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a measure temporarily allowing members to vote from outside the Capitol so they can work while keeping social distance during the coronavirus pandemic, the chamber's Democratic leadership said. Congress has argued for weeks over whether and how to allow members to cast ballots from outside Washington to reduce the risks of traveling and gathering during a public health crisis that has killed more than 82,000 Americans and caused economic turmoil.

The Supreme Court has already adapted, breaking with precedent to begin hearing arguments on high-profile cases by telephone. Meanwhile, the House has not met in regular session since March, although large numbers of House lawmakers have gathered in the Capitol twice to vote on coronavirus relief bills. U.S. President Donald Trump said a new $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by House Democrats this week had no chance of becoming law.

"It's, as they say, DOA ... dead on arrival," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "Of course Nancy Pelosi knows that," Trump said, referring to the Democratic House speaker who has rejected the White House view that before passing a new package there should be a pause to assess the impact of nearly $3 trillion in response assistance that Congress has allocated since March.

The Democratic proposal, which includes funding for states, businesses, food support and families, was quickly rejected by Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate after it was unveiled on Tuesday. COMMITTEE FAILED TO AGREE

In April the House postponed a vote to set up remote proxy voting and virtual committee work after Republicans protested. Instead a bipartisan panel was set up to study the matter. The committee failed to agree, and Democrats, who have the majority in the House, have decided to push ahead anyway, saying they accommodated some Republican concerns.

"Further delay is not an option," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and other leaders said in a statement Wednesday. Republicans denounced the planned voting changes as a "power grab". The resolution would allow members to vote from outside the Capitol by asking another member to vote for them. Committees could do their work virtually, but the online platforms they use must be approved by the House's chief administrative officer.

Republicans said the changes being debated on Friday ran counter to precedent and the U.S. Constitution. "Any change to centuries-old rules of the House should only be done in a bipartisan way that achieves consensus," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. "This proposal fails that critical test and would forever alter our democratic institution for the worse."

The Senate, which with 100 members is less than a fourth the size of the House, returned to session last week and has been practicing social distancing measures during votes. It has also held partly virtual hearings in which witnesses and some members appear remotely, such as Tuesday's appearance by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health care experts before the chamber's health committee.

