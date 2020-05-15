South Africa: ELMA Group announces to contribute 107 million for COVID-19 fight

The ELMA Group of Foundations has announced a multi-million dollar donation to fight COVID-19 in Africa, according to a news report by 'Allafrica'.

The group was formed by philanthropic foundations founded by a music industry billionaire who was an early promoter of successful hip-hop artists.

The ELMA Group of Foundations, which supports children's health and education initiatives from offices in New York, Kampala, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, announced it would contribute more than 107 million dollars to mitigate the virus' impact on under-resourced and vulnerable communities.

The foundations were founded on the initiative of the family of Clive Calder, who was born in South Africa and went on to establish companies in the music industry in South Africa, Britain, and the United States.

About a quarter of ELMA's COVID-19 allocation, 26 million dollars will go to South African efforts to fight the pandemic. Half of that has been donated to the Solidarity Response Fund established by the South African government.

ELMA's announcement said it's South African foundation will work with a range of other donors, including the actor Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project, to provide personal protective equipment and other support to more than 120,000 community care workers.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis for the African continent and requires a momentous response if we are to recover from the devastation it has and will cause," said Bernadette Moffat, executive director of the ELMA Philanthropies Services.