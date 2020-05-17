Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 04:43 IST
Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New York's Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforced hiatus on Sunday for a fanless event in South Carolina, had previously scheduled a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen for August.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA), which operates three major horse racing tracks, including Belmont Park, the home of the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, applauded the move. "This is a reasoned and responsible decision by Governor Cuomo that will enable horse racing to resume in a way that prioritizes health and safety," said NYRA CEO and President Dave O'Rourke.

Last month the NYRA postponed Belmont Park's spring and summer season but had not yet made a decision on the running of the Belmont Stakes, which was set for June 6. The first jewel of the Triple Crown series, the Kentucky Derby, was postponed for only the second time ever when it was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5.

The Preakness Stakes will be run Oct. 3, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Saturday. "We look forward to the resumption of live racing at Belmont Park with all appropriate health and safety protocols in place," said O'Rourke.

"NYRA will announce race dates and a corresponding stakes schedule for the 2020 spring/summer meet at Belmont Park in the very near future." Cuomo, who on Friday began the phased reopening of New York in certain regions, said there would be guidelines for participants in any of the races and added that he supported the resumption of sports without fans where possible, including baseball.

"If you can have economic activity without a crowd, that's great," said Cuomo.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept watchdog

Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trumps move to oust the State Departments internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Trump...

Guatemalans angered by US tweet warning of migration dangers

The US Embassy found itself barraged with criticism Saturday after putting out a message on Twitter warning Guatemalans about the dangers of sending children as migrants to the United States. Take care of your children. Dont put them at ris...

New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo

New Yorks new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. That person got infected and went t...

Brazil registers 14,919 new coronavirus cases, 816 deaths

Brazil confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020