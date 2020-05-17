Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to reopen shops, restaurants as lockdown eases further

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:59 IST
Italy to reopen shops, restaurants as lockdown eases further

Shops, restaurants and hair salons prepared to reopen in Italy on Monday as the government further eased one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns, saying it was taking a "calculated risk" to put the country back on its feet. The euro zone's third biggest economy is slowly emerging from more than two months of hibernation, with businesses allowed to gradually go back to work as long they can enforce tight sanitary protocols and keep people at least 1 metre apart.

At Milan's upscale Rinascente department store, guards will keep count through an app of how many people are in the store at any one time. Clothes tried on in changing rooms will be quarantined for 24 hours and shop assistants will spill perfumes on paper tissues rather than having customers handle testers. Access to restaurants will be strictly limited, with only family members allowed to sit close to each other. Rinascente's Chief Executive Pierluigi Cocchini said it was difficult to predict what appetite there would be to shop after weeks of isolation. The store is reopening with markdowns of up to 60% as, like most retailers, it needs to clear unsold stocks.

"The hope is to take a step towards normality. It won't be business as usual given all the protocols, but this is the new normal for now and we have to accept it," he told Reuters. Tourists, still absent, would normally generate a third of the store's sales.

Italy's fashion industry alone, boasting brands like Armani, Prada and Moncler, accounts for 5% of gross domestic product. Business association Confcommercio expects consumer spending for clothing, which stood at 60 billion euros ($65 billion) in 2019, to shrink by 20% this year and a quarter of the country's 115,000 fashion retailers to go bust.

"I know that for several sectors of the economy, reopening does not mean recovery," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said late on Saturday as he announced the lifting of the restrictions. With its economy facing severe recession and public debt expected to spiral to more than 150% of its annual economic output, the government has been desperate to get the country back to work without triggering a second wave of the epidemic.

"We have to restart," said Rosy Riente, which runs the Cafe de l'Ange in the posh Alpine resort of Courmayeur, even though distancing rules mean that she can now sit a maximum of 35 people at any one time in her bar instead of 100. "So far all we have done is spend money to buy sanitising gels and disinfectants," she said.

Others prefer to wait until European borders reopen on June 3. Tourism contributes 13% to the country's economic output. "My shop looks like a hospital, with plexiglass screens at the till, sanitisers, face masks and gloves," said Maurizio Di Rienzo, owner of suitcase shop Pellux in central Milan, whose eight employees have been furloughed.

"90% of my clients are tourists, most of them Chinese. It doesn't make sense for me to reopen just yet." ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SAD slams Pb govt over 'exodus' of migrant workers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday slammed the Congress-led government in Punjab, accusing it of abandoning migrant workers by refusing to distribute ration among them and forcing them to flee the state. In a statement here, SAD legislature ...

Auraiya accident: Family awaiting body of lawyer aspirant turned migrant labourer

Twenty-year-old Chandan Rajwar wanted to be a lawyer but he quit college and joined a marble factory in Rajasthan to support his family, while Ajit Mahato, his 50-year-old colleague, was saving money to marry off his daughter. The two had l...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise by 19 to 86

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 86 on Sunday with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection, Health officials said. While nine new cases were reported from Balod district, six cases were reported from Balo...

Kelly confident this is Bills' year

The Buffalo Bills havent won the AFC East title since 1995, but the quarterback of that team predicted that will change in 2020. Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly said in an interview on CBS Sports radio that he expects the Bills to end the New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020