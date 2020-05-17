C'garh: COVID-19 cases mount by 25 to 92

Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases, including nine from Balod district, taking the total number of the infected persons in the state to 92, Health officials said. However, the number of the active cases in the state stands at 33 as 59 patients have been discharged after recovery, according to officials.

Six new cases each were also reported from Balodabazar and Janjgir-Champa, two from Kabirdham and one each from Gariaband and Surguja, they said. "Earlier in afternoon, samples of two migrant workers from Balod tested positive, following which they were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences," a Public Relations Officer of the institute told PTI.

"Later, samples of 16 more people, including two women, came out positive in AIIMS," he said, adding that most of them are migrant labourers who have returned from different parts of the country recently, or their close contacts. Sample of seven other people tested positive in a government medical college, a health official here said.

A COVID-19 patient from Durg district was discharged from AIIMS in the evening after recovering from the infection, he said. "The COVID-19 count in the state now stands at 92 but the number of active cases is 33 while 59 others have been discharged after recovery," the official said.

Chhattisgarh''s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 92, new cases 23, deaths zero, discharged people 59, active cases 33, people tested so far 34,633..