ADB allocates $1.36M grant for Uzbekistan to procure COVID medical supplies

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated a $1.36 million grant for Uzbekistan to procure medical equipment and supplies to support the country's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The grant will be used to procure personal protective equipment for health care workers and other medical supplies that will help to rapidly build up the capacity of the country's health care system. The grant is drawn from a previously approved technical assistance—Regional Support to Address the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Potential Outbreaks of Other Communicable Diseases—and adds to an initial $200,000 in technical assistance allocated to Uzbekistan to acquire medical supplies in March 2020. A further $19.5 million in loan savings from existing ADB projects has been reallocated to enable Uzbekistan to procure 800 ventilators.

"The Government of Uzbekistan has reacted rapidly and decisively to deploy and mobilize resources to manage the spread of COVID-19," said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Cindy Malvicini. "At a time when the magnitude and rapid transmission of the disease have left governments and health care workers around the world scrambling for personal protective equipment, we stand ready to support Uzbekistan's needs—particularly as it builds up capacity in its health care system."

ADB is working with the government and other development partners to mobilize additional resources to further strengthen Uzbekistan's health care systems. It is also preparing countercyclical support and policy advice to help mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

On 1 April, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, and ADB Governor Sardor Umurzakov discussed how ADB can support Uzbekistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 13 April, ADB tripled to $20 billion its initial package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including Uzbekistan, as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB also approved measures to streamline its operations for quicker and more flexible delivery of assistance. The $20 billion package includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources. Visit ADB's website to learn more about our ongoing response.