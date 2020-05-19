Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:28 IST
Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland
British writer Neil Gaiman (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British writer Neil Gaiman has apologized for traveling from New Zealand to his home on the Scottish island of Skye in breach of coronavirus lockdown measures, saying "I did something stupid". Police spoke to Gaiman, author of "American Gods" and "Good Omens" , about his actions after he revealed he had made the 11,000 mile trip to Britain, flying into London and then driving to his home on Skye at the start of the month.

His "selfish" actions were criticized by Ian Blackford, the lawmaker who represents the area and the Scottish National Party's leader in the Westminster parliament. "I want to apologize to everyone on the island for creating such a fuss," the author wrote on his website.

"I also want to thank and apologize to the local police, who had better things to do than check up on me. I'm sure I've done sillier things in my life, but this is the most foolish thing I've done in quite a while." Gaiman said he had returned from New Zealand when the lockdown was eased there because he and his wife had agreed they "needed to give each other some space". His wife Amanda Palmer is an American musician and performance artist.

Scotland maintains stricter lockdown conditions than England, including telling its citizens to stay at home and advising against cross-border travel. Ten residents of a care home in Skye's main town of Portree have died of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3 people drowned in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Three people drowned on Tuesday here in a pond in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The incident took place around 830 am.Nallamotu Apparao went to field this morning, along with son Teja and nephew Vinay. After completion of the work, they we...

Delhi govt to appoint nodal officers at construction sites

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked departments concerned to appoint nodal officers at construction sites to encourage workers to register with the state-run construction welfare board to avail various benefits. A governme...

CBI issues alert to states, UTs on banking phishing software on basis of Interpol input: Officials

On an Interpol input, the CBI has alerted police forces of states and UTs, and central agencies about banking trojan Cerberus that lures smartphone users into downloading malicious links related to COVID-19 and then infects devices to do ph...

25 Quarantine facilities identified in Free State

The Free State government has identified 25 quarantine facilities to accommodate people who have had contact with COVID-19 patients.We have 10 quarantine facilities that are state-owned whilst 15 are privately-owned. The rest will be announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020