Canada, U.S. agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel - PM Trudeau

Canada, U.S. agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel - PM TrudeauReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:45 IST
Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
Trudeau made the announcement in remarks to reporters. Officials from both nations said last week it was likely that the measure would be rolled over until June 21.
