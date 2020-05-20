Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration signs up new company to make COVID-19 drugs in U.S.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:16 IST
Trump administration signs up new company to make COVID-19 drugs in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration awarded a contract worth up to $812 million for a new U.S. company to manufacture drugs and drug ingredients to fight COVID-19 on American soil, aiming to end dependence on other countries. The administration has been looking to build up the ability to produce drugs and their raw materials in the United States after the global pandemic exposed the industry's dependence on China and India for its supply chain.

"For far too long, we've relied on foreign manufacturing and supply chains for our most important medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients while placing America's health, safety, and national security at grave risk," Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said in a statement. Navarro for months has been advocating that Trump issue an executive order to require federal agencies to buy U.S.-made medical supplies and pharmaceuticals.

The U.S Department of Health and Human Services said it had awarded a four-year, $354 million contract to privately-held Phlow Corp to make COVID-19 drugs, other essential drugs and their ingredients. The contract - which is for generic drugs, not more complicated products like vaccines - can be extended to a total of $812 million over 10 years. Phlow, which was incorporated in January, said the contract will help it contribute to a national stockpile of pharmaceutical ingredients for essential medicines.

The company is run by Eric Edwards, who previously founded the drug company Kaleo Pharmaceuticals with his twin brother. He said in an interview that Phlow initially reached out to the U.S. health department last November, to tell them that they were working to build U.S. drug manufacturing capacity. After COVID-19 hit, Edwards said Phlow focused on drugs for the virus and reached out to Navarro's office and government agencies.

"We said, 'You're going to have a problem.' The supply chain was already vulnerable, with all of these drug shortages before COVID-19," he said. The company submitted a proposal on drug manufacturing in response to an open request from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, one of the HHS agencies overseeing COVID-19 vaccine and drug development, he said.

Phlow has already started making pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms for over a dozen medicines to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19-related illnesses, including medicines for pain management, sedation for ventilators, blood pressure support for critical patients and antibiotics. All pharmaceutical products will be made in the United States, according to Phlow's website. The company said it is working to build advanced manufacturing capability in Virginia, as well as sterile manufacturing facilities for injectables.

It has partnered with generic drug manufacturer Civica Rx, chemical company Ampac Fine Chemicals and Virginia Commonwealth University's Medicines for All Institute. It said it has already delivered over 1.6 million doses of five essential generic medicines to treat COVID-19 patients to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. Edwards' previous company Kaleo was criticized for high prices, including a $4,500 price tag on Evzio, its device to treat painkiller overdoses. Kaleo lowered the price for federal and state government agencies as well as patients without government or commercial insurance

A Phlow spokesman said Edwards never had any control over drug pricing during his tenure at Kaleo and is committed to providing low-cost generic drugs.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

James wins Webby Award for ESPN feature

Even with the NBA season on hiatus, LeBron James can still win awards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won a 2020 Webby Award for internet excellence on Tuesday for the ESPN feature Welcome to Bron Bron Land.The awards have been presented ...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. This is an important decision that wi...

Soccer-Italian union says four weeks' full training needed before restart

The head of the Italian footballers union AIC said that four weeks of full training is needed before Serie A can re-start without a serious risk of injury to the players. Italian teams began training after the coronavirus stoppage on May 4,...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisoner claimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020