Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:39 IST
Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lessors including AerCap and BOC Aviation are now the biggest shareholders in Norwegian Air after the budget carrier completed a debt restructuring and secured a long-sought credit guarantee from Norway's government.

With most of its fleet grounded by coronavirus lockdowns, the company had said it would run out of cash in mid-May unless it accessed a 2.7 billion crown ($271 million) government aid package. Bondholders, lessors, and shareholders recently agreed to a 12.7 billion crowns debt conversion and share sale that boosted Norwegian's equity, meeting a key aid condition.

Major lessor Aercap now holds a 15.9% stake after converting lease obligations into shares. BOC Aviation, ultimately controlled by state-owned Bank of China, holds 12.67%. Lessors collectively took a majority of Norwegian's capital as smaller firms including Avolon and DP Aircraft did similar deals. Leasing firms said they reluctantly agreed to take shares for debt as Norwegian's bankruptcy would have released a glut of used planes into the market, hurting the rest of their business.

"Lessors went with least unpalatable option," said a source close to one of the firms. AerCap's Chief Executive Aengus Kelly told investors this month the debt swap was an "extraordinarily rare" move that would only ever be considered in "very unusual circumstances".

The recovery plan will see Norwegian operate seven aircraft for up to 12 months before building up to 110-120 planes in 2022, compared with almost 150 before the crisis. "Norwegian will still need to collaborate closely with a number of creditors as the company currently has limited revenues," the airline's CEO Jacob Schram cautioned.

The debt conversion increases the number of shares at issue to 3 billion from just 163.6 million, diluting existing owners, and driving down the share price. The stock was down 23.3% to 2.90 crowns at 1131 GMT after hitting a record low of 1.50 crowns earlier in the session, still above the 1 crown share-issue price.

Norway's aid package comes on top of an earlier 300 million-crown payout. ($1 = 9.9751 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Man arrested for slaughtering calf in J&K's Ramban

One person was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly slaughtered a calf in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community, officials said. The accused was booked under Section 295A d...

SC notice to Centre, others on plea seeking entry of women in mosques

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to respond to a plea seeking that Muslim women be allowed to enter mosques across the country claiming that such restrictions were unconstitutional and violative of the right to equality and ...

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai's Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56: civic body.

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbais Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56 civic body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020