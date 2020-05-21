Left Menu
Development News Edition

British finance workers prepare for return to office of the future

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:26 IST
British finance workers prepare for return to office of the future

Limits on elevators, thermal imaging and temperature checks will greet a first wave of traders and bankers in Britain preparing to return to offices under new norms to tackle the coronavirus. Britain's financial sector is working to bring staff back to city-centre workplaces, which were hastily evacuated as the government imposed a lockdown, leaving the normally humming Canary Wharf and City of London financial districts deserted.

Now firms are having to make rapid decisions on how they want to deploy their staff in an era which is being defined by the coronavirus pandemic and the overnight revolution in work practices and technology which it has necessitated. Most financial firms have kept small teams in offices through the pandemic, and are now preparing for up to 10% of their staff to return over the next few months, pending government approval, sources familiar with the plans said.

Around 400 staff at NatWest, whose jobs cannot be done from home for operational reasons, will be asked next month to return to work in offices and call centres, a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday showed. Hot desking has been banned and screens have been put up where social distancing is not possible, while there will be limits of two people per lift, thermal imaging and temperature checks at building entrances, and one-way corridors.

Firms will be restricted on how many of their staff can return in the initial wave as strict lockdown rules cut the capacity of Britain's transport networks to 10%. Some traders in the markets division will be first to return to Barclays, two sources told Reuters, provided they can get to the office without using public transport as well as being able to make suitable childcare arrangements.

Such considerations are at the forefront of plans to get people back to their desks, said Charlie Netherton at broker Marsh who is advising firms on returning to their workplaces. One client has committed to funding taxis for commutes at a potential cost of a million pounds a month, said Netherton.

The challenge is more acute in London than in some other global capitals because of its size and how far away many workers live due to high city centre property prices. Among others readying their workforces for a return is French bank BNP Paribas which is preparing around 10% of its 5,900 staff in London for a return, another source said.

And while the 330-year-old Lloyds of London insurance market does not plan to reopen its underwriting floor before August, 40-50 'pathfinders' may start returning from June, its Chief Executive John Neal said. NEW ERA

While some make tentative preparations to return, many more staff in the financial sector are contemplating a new lifestyle as firms look to the benefits of working from home. At JPMorgan around 80% of its sales and trading team are working from home, while the remaining 20% are working from its Canary Wharf and Victoria Embankment offices in London and its back-up trading site in Basingstoke.

JPMorgan will, for the time being, keep using this site 50 miles south-west of London, with some staff staying in apartments and hotels, a source familiar with the plans said. Meanwhile banks including Barclays, NatWest, and Standard Chartered are likely to retain flexible working arrangements for many staff permanently.

"We are thinking about what types of work can be done on a location agnostic basis, both to accommodate people's preferences and obviously look to reduce costs where we can," StanChart's Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford said. The pandemic has accelerated planning schedules as firms scramble to decide which elements of home working, video calls and multiple trading sites they should keep.

"Before the crisis we were doing research around the future workplace and in a matter of weeks we have jumped years in terms of where we thought we would be," Pauline Hawkes-Bunyan, Director of Business: Risk, Culture and Resilience at the Investment Association, said. "Individual views of agile working have changed as it has been demonstrated that it has worked."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

RIL-RE continues to draw strong demand on day 2

De-materialised trading of Reliance Industries Ltd - Rights Entitlement RIL-RE continued to draw strong demand on day-two on the stock exchanges on Thursday, rising by nearly 28 per cent in intra-day trading before closing with a gain of 15...

Britain agrees deal to provide free antibody tests

Britain has agreed a deal to acquire antibody tests, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, saying the tests would be free and health and care workers would be prioritised.Mass antibody testing is being considered by...

From Jeev to Shubhankar, golfers return to practice with COVID guidelines in mind

Keeping the government guidelines in mind and their clubs in hand, Indias top golfers returned to practice at courses across the country after weeks of inactivity brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The golfers were were without their c...

Pakistan continues to be a priority in neighbourhood diplomacy: China

China said on Thursday that it will continue to accord priority to Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy and reinforce iron-clad ties as the all-weather allies celebrated the 69th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020