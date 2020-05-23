U.S. Justice Department backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus restrictions

U.S. Justice Department backs lawsuit challenging Illinois coronavirus restrictionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 03:42 IST
The Trump administration on Friday weighed in on a legal challenge brought against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus stay-at-home orders, filing a statement of interest in federal court in support of the lawsuit.
The U.S. Justice Department filing raised objections to the Democratic governor's action on Thursday removing the case against him from state court, where it was filed by Republican state Representative Darren Bailey, to a federal court.
