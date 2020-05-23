Two Iran-return persons test COVID-19 positive in Kargil

Two residents of Kargil who had returned from Iran and are under institutional quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19. The information was shared by Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Ladakh on his Twitter handle.

"Two Iran Returned ( Residents of Kargil) under Institutional Quarantine at #kargil has tested #COVID19 Positive," he tweeted. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 44 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh out of whom 43 have recovered. (ANI)