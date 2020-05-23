MP: COVID-19 woman gives birth to twin boys in Indore hospital

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient on Saturday gave birth to twin boys in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the district worst-hit by the outbreak in the central state. It was a normal delivery though it was a month ahead of full-term, Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital in-charge Dr. Sumit Shukla told PTI.

"The weight of the twins is around 1.6 kilograms each, which is lower than that of normal newborns. A team of doctors is at hand to ensure mother and newborns are fine," he added. According to experts, babies born after a normal period of pregnancy weigh between 2.5 to 3.5 kilograms.

Indore, classified as a red zone, has 2,933 COVID-19 patients, and 111 people have died of the infection so far.