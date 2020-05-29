Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Social distancing creates new challenges for stadium designers

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:29 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Social distancing creates new challenges for stadium designers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

From getting to the toilets to creating an atmosphere, the prospect of social distancing is setting new challenges for stadium designers and operators who usually aim to keep people together rather than apart.

Although football is starting to reawaken after the COVID-19 pandemic, the days of large stadiums crowds seem a long way off. Even when they return, they may have to respect social distancing guidelines, something that stadium architects such as Populous are already considering. "Assuming we don't have a vaccine, there will have to be some form of social distancing in stadiums which they aren't designed for," senior principal Christopher Lee told Reuters.

"It's the antitheses of how we design a stadium," he added. "Usually, we want people close and intimate... We try to design external spaces, concourses, exits, bars, concessions and the like to be spacious but we go to live events to feel part of a crowd and have that connection." "There is a lot of work to even get 10,000 or 15,000 into a 60,000 stadium," he said. "They have to be spaced... (and) you are talking about much longer times to get into the stadium."

Lee, the project director for Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium which opened last year, listed some of the challenges. "When you get onto a concourse, how do you maintain the two-meter distances from your fellow spectators," he said. "How do you have a drink or something how to eat and, the trickiest bit, how do you get to the toilets?"

Lee said that Populous were working on solutions with their clients and expected technology to provide many of the solutions. Among the ideas being considered were robots and wearable devices.

Lee said there were robots who could do "anything from serving coffee to pulling a beer and guiding people to their places". Wearable devices, meanwhile, could "beep annoyingly" whenever the wearer moved within two meters of another spectator.

REMOTE FANS

Meanwhile, Populous was also looking at ways of getting the hundreds of thousands of remote fans more connected with the match, and even "inside" the stadium using technology similar to video conferencing. In the same way that video conferencing had changed business practices, it could transform sports-watching habits.

One "relatively cheap and simple option" is a Zoom-style conference call that would transmit pictures of fans watching remotely onto screens around the stadium -- already being tried by Danish Superliga side Aarhus. A more sophisticated possibility would be to use Augmented Reality (AR) technology to bring images of fans into the stadium, or to give remote viewers the sensation that they were in the stadium.

"For example, people gather together in some little bar in a far corner of the world - so can you then represent that in the stadium itself?" he pondered. Then there is holography. When Japan unsuccessfully bid to host the 2022 World Cup, one of its plans was to use holography to transmit 3-D images of matches onto the pitches of stadiums across the world.

The idea was the fans could gather in a stadium thousands of kilometers away and watch the game being played out on the pitch in front of them as if they were at the actual venue. Could the same be done with spectators, using holograms of real fans in remote locations to fill empty seats?

"It's some way off. We don't think you can do it on that scale at the moment. There are some awesome holograms, but on the scale of 60,000 plus, it's probably not yet viable so we are back to more simple technology," said Lee. "Above all else, we are focused on the safety and security of our fans."

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain government to mull state of emergency extension with parties

The Spanish government will discuss with various political parties whether to seek another extension to a state of emergency over the coronavirus beyond June 7, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday.She added that Prime ...

No Eiffel, Mona Lisa or Versailles: Iconic sites stay closed

Hold that smile, Mona Lisa. The Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles will remain off-limits for the immediate future, too. None of Frances three most iconic tourist sites will reopen when the country lifts most of its remaining coronav...

Mamata announces relaxations from June 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a series of relaxations from June on Friday while claiming that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the massive influx of migrant workers. She announced that...

South Africans quench thirst with moonshine during lockdown ban

A craze for homebrewing has swept across South Africa since the government banned the sale of alcohol to help hospitals and keep order during the coronavirus lockdown - good news for Frank van Wensveen, who owns a home beer brewing supply s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020