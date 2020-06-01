Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What's new with the Fed's 2020 bank stress tests?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:31 IST
FACTBOX-What's new with the Fed's 2020 bank stress tests?
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Reserve's bank stress tests will look significantly different in 2020, thanks to regulatory changes and the dramatic economic turmoil brought on by coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how the annual exam of bank health is getting changed.

'SENSITIVITY ANALYSES'

Originally, the Fed planned to test bank capital plans - due at the beginning of April - against a hypothetical economic downturn it published in February. The coronavirus outbreak upended those plans, as the economic hit caused by widespread lockdowns quickly dwarfed the downturn envisioned by the test. So in May, the Fed told banks it was adding "sensitivity analyses" to the upcoming test meant to capture "current economic conditions." The Fed has yet to say more about exactly what the extra analysis will look like or areas of focus.

NO MORE 'PASS/FAIL' In prior years, the Fed would typically pass a bank's capital plan, or reject it and order fixes. The high drama of the public fails meant a lot of angst for bank executives, wary of an investor backlash. Fed officials too had expressed a desire to come up with a less volatile way to guide appropriate bank capital plans.

So, for the first time since the tests were created, the Fed will do away with the "pass/fail" dynamic this year, and adopt a more nuanced approach.

NEW 'STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER'

The new approach the Fed has adopted is called a "stress capital buffer," meant to combine existing capital requirements with each bank's stress test results. Now, each bank will not receive a passing or failing grade. Instead, it will be told how much capital they will have to hold in addition to the minimum buffers dictated by the test. The new approach will be used for the first time during the 2020 stress tests.

DIVIDEND PRESSURE

Another complication this year is the political pressure the Fed is under to curtail bank dividends. Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles has been pressed by Democrats in Congress to order banks to hold onto that capital rather than give it out to investors. The Fed has resisted those calls so far, even as banks in Europe have already trimmed theirs, with Quarles saying the stress test results will dictate what happens to bank capital. For their part, U.S. banks have argued against cutting dividends, saying they are a relatively small amount of funds and banks have performed well so far in the pandemic.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Dutt remembers mom Nargis on birth anniversary, shares monochromatic montage

Remembering legendary actor and his late mother Nargis, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback video recalling memories on her birth anniversary. The Kalank actor put out a monochromatic video on Twitter featuring pictures of the late...

Biggest challenge to put financial sector back on feet once India unlocks economy: Panagariya

The number one&#160;challenge before the government, once it unlocks the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, will be to put the financial&#160;sector&#160;back on its feet, former Niti&#160;Aayog&#160;Vice-Chairman&#160;Arvind Panagariya&#160...

70 per cent of people wants Modi to be PM for another term: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed 70 percent of the people of the country want Narendra Modi to not only complete the current term but also want him as the Prime Minister for the next term. He also called Modi iron ...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-'Weird' playing without fans, but good to be playing again - Kvitova

Petra Kvitova has 27 career titles but winning an all-Czech exhibition tournament last week was a different experience for her and it felt weird to play in the absence of fans, the two-time Wimbledon champion told Reuters.The Prague tournam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020